RRR's Naatu Naatu wins LA Critics Circle's best score award

HYDERABAD: Ace director S.S. Rajamouli's movie RRR is in the news again, with its peppy track Naatu Naatu winning the best music score award of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA). Just few days back, the song had won the Best Orginal Score award at the Golden Globes.

The official page of RRR on Twitter shared the news from the awards ceremony. “Congratulations to our music director MM Keeravani on winning the award for Best Music/Score for #RRRMovie at Los Angeles Film Critics Association.”