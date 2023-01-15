  
RRR's Naatu Naatu wins LA Critics Circle's best score award

Published Jan 15, 2023, 2:22 pm IST
Music director M.M. Keeravani with LA Critics Circle award. (Image: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: Ace director S.S. Rajamouli's movie RRR is in the news again, with its peppy track Naatu Naatu winning the best music score award of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA). Just few days back, the song had won the Best Orginal Score award at the Golden Globes.

The official page of RRR on Twitter shared the news from the awards ceremony. “Congratulations to our music director MM Keeravani on winning the award for Best Music/Score for #RRRMovie at Los Angeles Film Critics Association.”

