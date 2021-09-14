Telugu film industry seeks online ticket system, govt to take decision

The Vishwa Media Enterprises of Vijayawada in 2003 and the Galaxy Enterprises of Visakhapatnam the next year came forward to sell tickets online. The government had published the plan for online tickets in the state gazette, reminded Nani. — PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for information and public relations Perni Venkatramaiah alias Nani stated on Tuesday that a final decision on the sale of cinema tickets via online would be taken after he held a meeting with representatives of the cinema industry.

He said that after the cine industry pleaded for online ticket sales, the government had appointed a committee to study the proposal. “We will hold a meeting with producers, distributors and theater owners in this respect,” he told the media here.

Nani said a meeting will be held soon in the presence of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.

The sale of movie tickets online would ensure transparency in ticket sales and prevent the sale of black tickets, avoid sale of tickets at high prices and also tax evasion. “If the online system is implemented, it will benefit the people, the film industry and the people,” he said.

He said various concessions have been announced by the CM to promote the Telugu film industry. Steps would be taken to give a firm base to the Telugu film industry in the state.

The minister noted that the proposal for selling movie tickets online was not a new one but contemplated for the last two decades. The central government had written to all the states, seeking their views on the online sale of movie tickets in 2002.

“The Vishwa Media Enterprises of Vijayawada in 2003 and the Galaxy Enterprises of Visakhapatnam the next year came forward to sell tickets online. The government had published the plan for online tickets in the state gazette.”

The minister said the government had issued GO-35 on April 8, 2008, for the sale of movie tickets online and to restrain black-marketing in ticket sales..

“The then government gave permission to sell tickets online to Galaxy enterprises through GO-MS-110, but the organization failed to start the process. The government had appointed a committee chaired by the chief secretary to the government in 2017."

"Another committee was formed through order, GO-RT1816, which was headed by the film development corporation chairman, MD and representatives of the Telugu film industry headed by the home secretary. The committee recommended an online ticket system in 2018.”

The minister said the committee recommendation for online ticket sale was approved after a meeting with the finance secretary, FDC chairman, APTS, and other representatives on October 22, 2020. The Covid situation further delayed it.