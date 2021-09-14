Entertainment Tollywood 14 Sep 2021 Telugu film industry ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Telugu film industry seeks online ticket system, govt to take decision

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 14, 2021, 11:43 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2021, 6:46 am IST
The minister noted that the proposal for selling movie tickets online was not a new one but contemplated for the last two decades
The Vishwa Media Enterprises of Vijayawada in 2003 and the Galaxy Enterprises of Visakhapatnam the next year came forward to sell tickets online. The government had published the plan for online tickets in the state gazette, reminded Nani. — PTI
 The Vishwa Media Enterprises of Vijayawada in 2003 and the Galaxy Enterprises of Visakhapatnam the next year came forward to sell tickets online. The government had published the plan for online tickets in the state gazette, reminded Nani. — PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for information and public relations Perni Venkatramaiah alias Nani stated on Tuesday that a final decision on the sale of cinema tickets via online would be taken after he held a meeting with representatives of the cinema industry.

He said that after the cine industry pleaded for online ticket sales, the government had appointed a committee to study the proposal. “We will hold a meeting with producers, distributors and theater owners in this respect,” he told the media here.

 

Nani said a meeting will be held soon in the presence of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.

The sale of movie tickets online would ensure transparency in ticket sales and prevent the sale of black tickets, avoid sale of tickets at high prices and also tax evasion. “If the online system is implemented, it will benefit the people, the film industry and the people,” he said.

He said various concessions have been announced by the CM to promote the Telugu film industry. Steps would be taken to give a firm base to the Telugu film industry in the state.

 

The minister noted that the proposal for selling movie tickets online was not a new one but  contemplated for the last two decades. The central government had written to all the states, seeking their views on the online sale of movie tickets in 2002.

“The Vishwa Media Enterprises of Vijayawada in 2003 and the Galaxy Enterprises of Visakhapatnam the next year came forward to sell tickets online. The government had published the plan for online tickets in the state gazette.”

The minister said the government had issued GO-35 on April 8, 2008, for the sale of movie tickets online and to restrain black-marketing in ticket sales..

 

“The then government gave permission to sell tickets online to Galaxy enterprises through GO-MS-110, but the organization failed to start the process. The government had appointed a committee chaired by the chief secretary to the government in 2017."

"Another committee was formed through order, GO-RT1816, which was headed by the film development corporation  chairman, MD and representatives of the Telugu film industry headed by the home secretary. The committee recommended an online ticket system in 2018.”

 

The minister said the committee recommendation for online ticket sale was approved after a meeting with the finance secretary, FDC chairman, APTS, and other representatives on October 22, 2020. The Covid situation further delayed it.

...
Tags: perni venkataramaiah, nani, sale of cinema tickets online, meeting with producers distributors, chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, telugu film industry, vishwa media enterprises, galaxy enterprises
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 15 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Entertainment

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha in Chatrapathi remake

Naresh

MAA differences spill over?

Chiranjeevi

Tollywood waiting to meet AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

He said that they have decided to donate a part of their revenue through Youtube channel ‘Chowraasta Band’ in order to save adivasi music and their musical instruments. — DC Image

‘Chowraasta Band’ takes Adilabad by storm



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Watch: Mahesh Babu unveils title of Chiranjeevi's next film on Megastar's birthday

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter on Sunday and shared an announcement teaser of the film's title. (Screengrab from the video./ Twitter)

Karthikeya 2 remains unaffected by COVID-19

Nikhil Siddhartha

MAA differences spill over?

Naresh

Whacky film choices paid off for me: Sundeep Kishan

Sundeep Kishan

Nani finds apology

Nani
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->