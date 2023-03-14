  
Entertainment Tollywood 14 Mar 2023 OSCAR: AP Governor, ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

OSCAR: AP Governor, CM pat RRR movie team for win on ‘Naatu Naatu’ song

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 14, 2023, 12:19 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2023, 1:33 am IST
A performance of the song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
 A performance of the song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy have congratulated music director M.M. Keeravani and his team for winning the coveted Oscar award for ‘Naatu Naatu’ -- a rare honour for the nation and the Telugus that left the music lovers foot-tapping.

The Governor said it was a historic and proud moment for the Telugu people and the entire nation that the coveted award was won by a Telugu movie and the song had become a worldwide craze.

The Chief Minister noted that the song written by Chandra Bose and rendered by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava amplified the notations of a variety of genres with effect, pace, beat and depth, fluttering the Telugu prowess on the international scale to create history.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his best wishes to the entire unit for striking the Oscar chord with music to the ears of a global audience and said that the award was an icing on the cake of Indian Cinema, which recently celebrated its centenary year.

Governor Nazeer congratulated music director Keeravani and his entire team of the RRR movie for winning the prestigious Oscar award in the ‘Best Original Song’ category for the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from the RRR movie at the 95th Oscar Awards at Los Angeles in the US.

Information, PR and cinematography minister S.V. Krishna greeted the team of RRR movie and in particular music director Keeravani. He said that it was a historic day as the RRR team won both name and fame worldwide. He also greeted the team of India that produced the ‘Elephant Whisperers’ and won the best short documentary award at Oscars 2023.

 Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu said the ‘Naatu Naatu’ had sealed its place in history by winning the academy award for the best original song at the Oscars. This was probably the finest moment for Indian cinema, he said, and added that the Telugus achieving it was even more special.

 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan congratulated the RRR team and opined that the Telugu lyrics of Naatu Naatu resonated in the minds of the people across the globe. State BJP chief Somu Veerraju congratulated the movie RRR team for getting the first Oscar award to the Telugu film industry and said this was a proud moment for all Telugus.

