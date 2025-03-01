'14 Days Girlfriend Intlo' trailer: A laugh riot with a good dose of romance

The trailer of upcoming romantic comedy '14 Days Girlfriend Intlo' was formally unveiled by legendary director K Raghavendra Rao here in Hyderabad on Saturday. The film is being produced by Satya Komal under the banner of Satya Arts Entertainments.

The film is being helmed by Sriharsha Manne. Noted mix engineer P.A. Deepak, who won Grammy Award for his previous work, is onboard '14 Days Girlfriend Intlo'.

Legendary director Raghavendra Rao, who unveiled the trailer of the film, congratulated the cast and crew for their exceptional work. He said the film would surely forge a connection with the present gen audiences. Telugu audiences will surely appreciate the film because '14 Days Girlfriend Intlo' has all the ingredients to hook the audiences, he added.

Actor Ankith Koyya, who won the hearts of Telugu audiences with his performances in his previous films, is playing the protagonist in the film while Shriya Kontham is playing the female lead. Going by the trailer, '14 Days Girlfriend Intlo' has equal dose of romance and comedy.

The story revolves around a boy who goes to meet his girlfriend and unexpectedly end staying with the girl in the same house for 14 long days.

And the most challenging part is how the girl manages things while concealing the identity of her boyfriend from her grandfather and parents.

As per the looks of the trailer, actor comedian Vennela Kishore's character seems to be the entertaining one in the film. Shriya Kontham's screen presence too added value to the story.

Along with Ankith Koyya and Shriya Kontham, senior actress Indraja, Vennela Kishore, Prashant Sharma among others play key characters in the film. Sriharsha Manne, who worked as an associate for director Puri Jagannath, is making his directorial debut with '14 Days Girlfriend Intlo'. He completed a course in scriptwriting from Annapurna Studios.

Producer Satya Komal lent his heart to the film without compromising on the budget. The film is all set to hit the screens on March 7, and the trailer has already raised the expectations of audiences.