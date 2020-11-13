The Indian Premier League 2020

Chiru confused with multiple Covid results, thanks to the faulty test kit

Published Nov 13, 2020, 2:58 pm IST
Chiranjeevi said that he wanted to be absolutely clear, so he underwent one more test at another lab
Chiranjeevi posted a long note on his Twitter handle, describing his confusion regarding the diagnosis, since he displayed no symptoms, and how he had tried to resolve the issue.

“Time and Corona played with me and also confused me,” the actor tweeted.

 

“After I tested positive on Sunday, I started the basic medication, but there are no symptoms. Then I doubted and approached Apollo doctors and they did a CT scan and said everything is clean. Then I went for another test which says Negative.”

Chiranjeevi went on to say that he wanted to be absolutely clear, so he underwent one more test at another lab. The result of that was ‘negative’ too. “Then I asked the same people who did the test for me on Sunday and it showed Negative. The doctors then concluded that it is the fault of the test kit,” he shared.

 

Apart from the Megastar, the person most relieved by the outcome of the multiple tests is director Koratala Siva - he can now plan to start the shooting of Acharya in a few days.

