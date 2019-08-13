Telugu stars Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to stay together in Los Angeles? find out

Mumbai: Ever since 'Baahubali: The Beginning' released, reports were surfacing on the internet that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have been dating each other. However, the duo never confirmed the same.

Amidst all, the latest report is stating that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty will be staying together in Los Angeles, USA. The stars have also started hunting for their love nest in LA. The Mumbai Mirror report claims that the 'Baahubali' actors are ready to take their relationship to the next level. They are not getting married but a report states that the rumoured couple is currently house-hunting in Los Angeles where they are planning to build their house to stay together.

Interestingly, the report also states that Prabhas had hosted a special screening of his next Saaho for Anushka. Though they haven't confirmed the report and fans have to wait for their official announcement.

Coming back to Prabhas' next, Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and others in key roles. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is set to hit the screens on August 30, 2019.