Entertainment Tollywood 13 Jun 2019 Tollywood star Varun ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Tollywood star Varun Tej Konidela meets with accident; read deets

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 13, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 12:24 pm IST
Varun shared this news on his Twitter handle.
Varun Tej Konidela. (Photo: Instagram)
 Varun Tej Konidela. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Popular Tollywood star Varun Tej Konidela has recently met with an accident. Reportedly, the accident took place in Kottakota, Andhra Pradesh when the actor was travelling from Hyderabad to Bangaluru.

Varun Tej's car hit another car from behind on National Highway 44 at Rayanipet village in Kottakota. As per reports, both the cars were badly damaged but fortunately, everyone travelling with Varun managed to escape unhurt. However, the other four people travelling in the other car suffered minor injuries.

 

Varun shared this news on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "Got into a car accident and thankfully everybody is safe and sound. No injuries whatsoever. Thanks for the concern and your love!"

Police have booked a case against Varun's driver and he has taken under police custody for further investigation.

On the work front, Varun Tej will next be seen portraying the negative character in Valmiki. The film is a remake of hit Tamil film Jigarthanda.

...
Tags: varun tej konidela, varun tej, car accident, tollywood
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


