Rajamouli watches RRR in Komaram Bheem theatre

ADILABAD: RRR movie director S.S. Rajamouli on Tuesday visited the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters and watched the RRR movie in the low-cost air balloon theatre set up jointly by picture time organisation and local SHGs with the financial support of district officials ad named after Komaram Bheem.

The district officials and assistant collector Varun Reddy and Adivasi legendary Komaram Bheem's grandson Komaram Sonerao welcomed Rajamouli.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajamouli said that he was happy to watch the movie in the theatre that was set up by the local Samakya of SHGs and named after Adivasi legendary Komaram Bheem. He wanted to come down to see the theatre after knowing about this in the media.