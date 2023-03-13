  
'Naatu Naatu' takes over Twitter over Oscar hopes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 13, 2023, 1:06 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2023, 1:06 am IST
Naatu Naatu, the music track from the Ram Charan-Junior NTR-starrer RRR that has been nominated for the Oscars (Photo: Twitter/@RRRMovie)
 Naatu Naatu, the music track from the Ram Charan-Junior NTR-starrer RRR that has been nominated for the Oscars (Photo: Twitter/@RRRMovie)

HYDERABAD: Naatu Naatu, the music track from the Ram Charan-Junior NTR-starrer RRR that has been nominated for the Oscars, was trending on Twitter on Sunday, a day ahead of the awards ceremony.

The Academy Awards start at 5.30 am on Monday, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles of USA.

Fans of the two actors showed solidarity on social media platforms, posting various videos, pictures and posts, wishing the RRR team good luck. Some even jumped the gun, claiming that it was predestined for the song to win the Academy Award for Best Music (Original Song).

Although the composition by M.M. Keeravani has taken the world by storm, with its catchy lyrics and tight choreography, he is up against some household names, like Rihanna and Lady Gaga, whose tracks have also been nominated.

Naatu Naatu faces competition from Applause (Tell It Like A Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and This Is A life (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Hashtags #RRR, #Oscars 95, #NatuNatuforOscars, #RAmCharanGoesGlobal, and #JrNTR were trending on Twitter’s entertainment category ahead of the much-awaited announcement.

Twitterati, calling the nomination the “pride of Indian cinema”, were enthused about the event. Many even posted videos of them dancing to the track.

User Sam Jon Vik tweeted: “Less than 10 hours to create history at #Oscars95 stage. Whole India is waiting. All the Best to the RRR team HERO #RamCharan, hero NTR and Natu Natu team”.

Another user RamKrish posted, “@tarak9999 is the storm that took the world by his performance. #GlobalStarNTR # ManofMasses”.  

A third used Sathish Kalyan tweeted: “We’ll wake up tomorrow to the news that #NaatuNaatu has won the Oscar Award in the category of Original Song at the Oscar95 awards. #NaatuNaatuForOscars #RRR #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie.”

Pictures and videos of actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in Los Angeles also did rounds, with their interviews and fan moments.

...
