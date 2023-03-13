  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Entertainment Tollywood 13 Mar 2023 KCR, Union Minister ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

KCR, Union Minister Kishan Reddy hail Oscar recognition to 'Naatu Naatu' song

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 13, 2023, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2023, 1:22 pm IST
The words used in the 'Naatu, Naatu' song reflect Telangana's culture, the taste of Telugu people and the diversity in people's lives, KCR said (Twitter)
 The words used in the 'Naatu, Naatu' song reflect Telangana's culture, the taste of Telugu people and the diversity in people's lives, KCR said (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders on Monday congratulated the 'RRR' team over the 'Naatu Naatu' song from the Telugu period action film winning Oscar recognition.

It is a matter of pride for all Telugus that a Telugu movie has won the Oscar award which is considered the most prestigious recognition in films at the international level, Rao said.

The words used in the 'Naatu, Naatu' song reflect Telangana's culture, the taste of Telugu people and the diversity in people's lives, he said in a release.

He had a special word of praise for lyricist Chandrabose who hails from a village in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district in Telangana.

The Oscar recognition to the 'Naatu Naatu' song is a matter of pride for all Telugus, Kishan Reddy said, wishing that the Telugu film industry should get more such global recognition with quality films.

The TDP chief complimented the film's director SS Rajamouli, composer MM Keeravani, actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR and others who are involved in making the song.

"Naatu Naatu' has sealed its place in history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the #Oscars. This is probably the finest moment for Indian Cinema and Telugus achieving it is even more special," Chandrababu Naidu tweeted.

He also congratulated Kartiki Gonsalves and her team for creating history by winning the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film for 'The Elephant Whisperers.'

Junior NTR, one of the heroes in 'RRR', expressed happiness over the Oscar and congratulated Rajamouli, Keeravani and others.

"And we did it #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie Congratulations @mmkeeravaani Sir ji, Jakkanna ssrajamouli, @boselyricist garu, the entire team and the nation," Junior NTR, a grandson of legendary former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, tweeted.

"Naatu Naatu," the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from "RRR", waltzed its way to history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.

...
Tags: rrr movie, naatu naatu song oscars, telangana chief minister k chandrashekhar rao, g kishan reddy, academy awards 2023
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Entertainment

A performance of the song

The song and dance over musicals

Tamil Nadu hief Minister M K Stalin (Twitter)

Two women bringing first ever Oscar, no better news to wake up to: MK Stalin

Former VP Venkaiah Naidu, film personalities congratulate 'RRR' team

US director Daniel Scheinert (L) and US director Daniel Kwan accepts the Oscar for Best Director for

Best director Oscar to 'Everything Everywhere' Daniels duo



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' creates Oscar history, wins Best Original Song

Composer M.M. Keeravaani and musician Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for

The song and dance over musicals

A performance of the song

'Naatu Naatu' performance receives standing ovation at Oscars 2023

A performance of the song

Former VP Venkaiah Naidu, film personalities congratulate 'RRR' team

‘Naatu Naatu’ takes over Twitter over Oscar hopes

Naatu Naatu, the music track from the Ram Charan-Junior NTR-starrer RRR that has been nominated for the Oscars (Photo: Twitter/@RRRMovie)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->