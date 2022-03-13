Entertainment Tollywood 13 Mar 2022 Samantha hits back a ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

ANI
Published Mar 13, 2022, 11:02 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2022, 2:46 pm IST
The actor's photos and videos from an event went viral on social media on which a section of netizens trolled her for her choice of outfit
Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an important message for the trollers who judge women by their outfits.

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. Her photos and videos from the event went viral on social media on which a section of netizens trolled her for her choice of outfit.

 

No Caption

Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday, the actor slammed trollers who judged her by her outfit. She wrote a long note amid the backdrop of herself wearing the same outfit.

No Caption

The note read, "As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judged women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgements about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do."

 

She further added, "Now that we're in the year 2022-can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines & necklines she adorns and focus on instead of bettering ourselves?"

"Turning that judgement inward and training it on ones own self is evolution! Projecting our ideals on someone else never did anyone any good...let's gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person!" she concluded with heart emoticons.

Talking about Samantha's upcoming projects, she is awaiting the release of her next film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal' alongside Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara, which is slated for a theatrical release on April 28, 2022.

 

Apart from this, she also has the mythological film, 'Shakuntalam' in her kitty.

...
Tags: samantha ruth prabhu, actress samantha
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Entertainment

Actor Sunny Leone. (By Arrangement)

Sunny Leone to play NRI in Gali Nageshwara Rao…

Varun took care to escort Sam to her car and ensured that she was comfortable all through. (By Arrangement)

Samantha to train for Citadel stunt sequences

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja. (By Arrangement)

Ravi Teja and Chiru to share screen?

A still from Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam movie review: High on grandeur, low on content



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

I’m scared to watch my own films: Prabhas

Prabhas

Sunny Leone to play NRI in Gali Nageshwara Rao…

Actor Sunny Leone. (By Arrangement)

I am not Bangarraju in real life: Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna

Chiru distances himself from politics, denies he would take up RS member post

The actor tweeted he had met CM Jagan to discuss issues related to the Telugu film industry and also on the survival of film theatres. Some media organisations were trying to politicise this by claiming that he was being offered a Rajya Sabha, he said. — DC Image

Exhibitors question difference in tickets rates in urban and rural areas

Another exhibitor said that they have forgotten to obtain B-licences since no one was questioned about such things after Dr YSR became CM. — Representational image/AFP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->