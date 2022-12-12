'RRR' nominated for Golden Globe best picture non-English language

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement on Monday evening on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards. (Photo: Twitter)

NEW DELHI: S S Rajamouli's period action film "RRR" has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the best picture non-English language category.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement on Monday evening on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards.

"RRR", a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Korean romantic mystery film "Decision To Leave", German anti-war drama "All Quiet on the Western Front", Argentine historical drama "Argentina, 1985", and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama "Close".

