'RRR' nominated for Golden Globe best picture non-English language

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 12, 2022, 7:59 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2022, 8:32 pm IST
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement on Monday evening on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards. (Photo: Twitter)
NEW DELHI: S S Rajamouli's period action film "RRR" has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the best picture non-English language category.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement on Monday evening on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards.

"RRR", a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Korean romantic mystery film "Decision To Leave", German anti-war drama "All Quiet on the Western Front", Argentine historical drama "Argentina, 1985", and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama "Close".

"Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language - All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave, RRR #GoldenGlobes," the tweet read.

...
