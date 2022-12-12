  
Keeravaani wins LA film critics body's best music score award for RRR

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 12, 2022, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2022, 8:36 pm IST
 The LAFCA shared the winners list on its official website after the awards ceremony on Sunday night. (Photo: PTI)

LOS ANGELES: Celebrated music composer MM Keeravaani has received the Los Angeles Film Critics Association's (LAFCA) best music score award for his work in filmmaker SS Rajamouli worldwide blockbuster "RRR".

Keeravaani composed seven original tracks -- "Dosti", "Naatu Naatu", "Janani", "Komuram Bheemudo", "Raamam Raaghavam", "Etthara Jenda", and "Komma Uyyala" -- for the pan-India entertainer.

The LAFCA shared the winners list on its official website after the awards ceremony on Sunday night.

The "RRR" team thanked the association for recognising their efforts.

"Our very own @MMKeeravaani Garu won the prestigious @LAFilmCritics award for the Best Music Director. Our utmost gratitude to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie's chartbuster album & background score," the post read on the movie's official Twitter page.

Rajamouli, who has attained global recognition post the success of the film, was declared the runner-up in the best director category.

Todd Field won the best director and best screenplay award for his psychological drama "TAR", starring Cate Blanchett, who also walked away with the best lead performance honour.

Blanchett shared the award with veteran British actor Bill Nighy for his work in Oliver Hermanus' Living. The LAFCA shifted to gender-neutral acting categories, which they announced in October.

"TAR" tied for the best picture trophy with Everything Everywhere All at Once, starring Michelle Yeoh and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

"RRR", a pre-Indian independence era fiction, features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. According to media reports, the movie grossed over Rs 1,000 crore in collections worldwide following its March 24 release.

In October, the makers had announced they had sent an application to the Academy of Oscars for a consideration in the general category.

