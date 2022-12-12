  
Entertainment Tollywood 12 Dec 2022 I-T, GST officials r ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

I-T, GST officials raid Mythri Movie Makers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Dec 12, 2022, 11:47 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2022, 11:47 pm IST
The income-tax and GST officials raided the premises of Mythri promoters, including Erneni Naveen, Cherukuri Mohan and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar in Jubilee Hills and also in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: PTI)
 The income-tax and GST officials raided the premises of Mythri promoters, including Erneni Naveen, Cherukuri Mohan and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar in Jubilee Hills and also in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: GST and income-tax department officials conducted searches on the residences and office premises of Mythri Movie Makers (MMM), for whose new film Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had given the muhurat clap, on Sunday, for allegedly violating GST norms and furnishing wrong details in their I-T returns (ITRs).

The officials raided the premises of Mythri promoters, including Erneni Naveen, Cherukuri Mohan and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar in Jubilee Hills and also in Andhra Pradesh.

GST officials allegedly found violations in their GST returns on the purchase of units for making films and their related taxes. The officials allegedly verified the GST returns of the past year and questioned their auditors.

I-T officials focussed on the sources of income for Mythri Movie Makers and verified the financial details of the film productions unit.

The banner has produced hit films like ‘Janata Garage,’ ‘Pushpa,’ ‘Sarakaru Vaari Pata’ and ‘Rangasthalam’.

Recently, the production unit had announced films investing Rs 700 crore like ‘Veeranarsimha Reddy’ starring Balakrishna, the Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Waltair Veeraiah’, ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ with Pawan Kalyan and ‘Pushpa-2’ with Allu Arjun.

Sources said that the promoters had allegedly arranged Rs 700 crore from different sources but failed to file appropriate GST returns and allegedly failed to reveal the source of income in ITRs filed for the financial year of 2022-23.

...
Tags: tollywood news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Entertainment

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement on Monday evening on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards. (Photo: Twitter)

'RRR' nominated for Golden Globe best picture non-English language

The LAFCA shared the winners list on its official website after the awards ceremony on Sunday night. (Photo: PTI)

Keeravaani wins LA film critics body's best music score award for RRR

The news was shared by Ram Charan's father, veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi, on Twitter Monday.

Ram Charan, Upasana expecting first child

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16



MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Keeravaani wins LA film critics body's best music score award for RRR

The LAFCA shared the winners list on its official website after the awards ceremony on Sunday night. (Photo: PTI)

Ram Charan, Upasana expecting first child

The news was shared by Ram Charan's father, veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi, on Twitter Monday.

Balayya okays young director's script

File photo of Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Cricketer turned lead actor: Yash Puri

Yash Puri. (Photo By Arrangement)

Samantha gets emotional while talking about her health

Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->