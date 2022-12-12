I-T, GST officials raid Mythri Movie Makers

The income-tax and GST officials raided the premises of Mythri promoters, including Erneni Naveen, Cherukuri Mohan and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar in Jubilee Hills and also in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: GST and income-tax department officials conducted searches on the residences and office premises of Mythri Movie Makers (MMM), for whose new film Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had given the muhurat clap, on Sunday, for allegedly violating GST norms and furnishing wrong details in their I-T returns (ITRs).

The officials raided the premises of Mythri promoters, including Erneni Naveen, Cherukuri Mohan and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar in Jubilee Hills and also in Andhra Pradesh.

GST officials allegedly found violations in their GST returns on the purchase of units for making films and their related taxes. The officials allegedly verified the GST returns of the past year and questioned their auditors.

I-T officials focussed on the sources of income for Mythri Movie Makers and verified the financial details of the film productions unit.

The banner has produced hit films like ‘Janata Garage,’ ‘Pushpa,’ ‘Sarakaru Vaari Pata’ and ‘Rangasthalam’.

Recently, the production unit had announced films investing Rs 700 crore like ‘Veeranarsimha Reddy’ starring Balakrishna, the Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Waltair Veeraiah’, ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ with Pawan Kalyan and ‘Pushpa-2’ with Allu Arjun.

Sources said that the promoters had allegedly arranged Rs 700 crore from different sources but failed to file appropriate GST returns and allegedly failed to reveal the source of income in ITRs filed for the financial year of 2022-23.