Rebel star Krishnam Raju passes away with post-Covid complications

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Sep 11, 2022, 9:09 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2022, 9:47 am IST
 Uppalapati Krishnam Raju (Wikipedia)

HYDERABAD: Veteran Telugu film star and former Union minister Krishnam Raju on Sunday succumbed to cardiac arrest following over a month-hospitalisation for severe pneumonia and post-Covid complications.

Born as Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju, 82 years, the film actor was suffering from diabetes mellitus, coronary heart disease, chronic heart rhythm disorder and heart dysfunction. He underwent leg surgery and amputation for the peripheral vascular disease last year. He has chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease and chronic bronchitis on nebulized inhalers.

According to a statement, Krishnam Raju was admitted to AIG hospital in Hyderabad for post-Covid complications on August 5. “He was later diagnosed with severe pneumonia caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria and fungal organisms, severe infective bronchitis.”

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed their condolences.

“The death of Krishnan Raju, who acted as a hero in many films during his 50-year career and won the hearts of moviegoers as a 'rebel star' with his unique acting style, is a great loss for the Telugu silver screen,” Chandrashekar Rao said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded the contribution of the actor to the film world and public life and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Krishnam Raju, born on January 20, 1940, debuted in the Telugu film world, with Chilaka Gorinka in 1966. He acted in several successful films such as Jeevana Tarangalu (1973), Krishnaveni (1974), Bhakta Kannappa (1976), Amara Deepam (1977), Sati Savitri (1978), Katakataala Rudraiah (1978), Mana Voori Pandavulu (1978), Rangoon Rowdy (1979), Sri Vinayaka Vijayamu (1979), Sita Ramulu (1980), Taxi Driver (1981), Trisulam (1982), Dharmaatmudu (1983), Bobbili Brahmanna (1984), Tandra Paprayudu (1986), Marana Sasanam (1987), Viswanatha Nayakudu (1987), Antima Theerpu (1988), Bava Bavamaridi (1993), Palnati Pourusham (1994). He acted in more than 183 films in his career.

Due to several revolutionary characters that he played in the movies, Krishnam Raju won the moniker of a rebel star in the Telugu film industry. His last film was Radhe Shyam, where he acted along with his nephew Prabhas.

In the late 1990s, the film actor joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and was elected to the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha from Kakinada and Narasapuram constituencies. He served as a minister of state for external affairs in the third Vajpayee Ministry from 1999 to 2004. In March 2009, he joined Praja Rajyam Party, founded by Chiranjeevi, but lost elections from the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency.

