Entertainment Tollywood 11 Sep 2021 'RRR' rele ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

'RRR' release date gets postponed

ANI
Published Sep 11, 2021, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2021, 4:10 pm IST
Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson
Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. (DC File Photo)
 Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. (DC File Photo)

Mumbai: Movie buffs will have to wait a little longer to watch 'RRR' as the makers have postponed the release date of the magnum opus.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

 

"#RRR RELEASE PUSHED AHEAD... #RRRMovie - which was slated for release on 13 Oct 2021 - will not release on the said date... Since cinemas across the world aren't fully functional... New date to be announced soon," Taran tweeted.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

It was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram during production, forced the makers to push the release date.

 

The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown again disrupted the production too, and the shooting was resumed in October last year.

The makers then pushed the release date to October 13 this year, but due to the theatres not being fully functional, the makers have postponed this date too.

The film will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

 

...
Tags: rrr, rrr movie, director ss rajamouli, alia bhatt, jr ntr, ajay devgn, samuthirakani, ram charan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Sai Dharam Tej had purchased the bike recently

T’wood prays for Sai Tej’s recovery

Sai Dharam Tej (Social media)

Injured Telugu actor Sai Tej is stable, says hospital

Ravi Teja

Actor Ravi Teja appears before ED in drugs case

Actress Nimisha Bijo (Facebook)

Kerala serial actress complains of threat, verbal abuse



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Injured Telugu actor Sai Tej is stable, says hospital

Sai Dharam Tej (Social media)

Anasuya excited to work with Chiranjeevi

Anasuya Bharadwaj

Sridevi Soda Center movie review

Sudheer Babu in a still from Sridevi Soda Center

When Sai Tej took diction classes

Deva Katta, Sai Kumara and Sai Dharam Tej

Treading on uncharted waters: Rahul Ramakrishna

Rahul Ramakrishna
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->