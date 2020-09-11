New twist to Telugu actress Sravani suicide case

Hyderabad: The alleged suicide case of television actress Sravani Kondapalli took a new turn when the man accused by the family as being responsible for the tragedy, Devaraj Reddy, released audio clips of him and Sravani to a TV channel. It mentions one Sai Krishna Reddy and a producer Ashok Reddy.

Family members of the 26-year-old actress, who died by suicide on Tuesday night, alleged that her TikTok fan friend Devaraj Reddy had tortured her to the extent that she took the extreme step. Her body has been taken to her native place for performing the last rites.

According to video statements released by both Devaraj Reddy and Sai Krishna Reddy, it was brought out that Sravani had befriended Sai Krishna as well, as well Ashok Reddy, producer of the film ‘RX100’. Devaraj alleged that Sravani was using Ashok Reddy’s credit card for her expenses, but she hid this from Devaraj.

According to SR Nagar police station house officer V. Narasimha Reddy, Devaraj was taken into custody on Thursday. Sai Krishna will be called for enquiry. As the development in this case has brought in the name of Ashok Reddy, if needed he will be called for an enquiry, Narasimha Reddy said.