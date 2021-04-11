Entertainment Tollywood 11 Apr 2021 Pawan Kalyan enters ...
Pawan Kalyan enters quarantine

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 11, 2021, 10:01 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2021, 1:34 am IST
The Vakeel Saab actor took his doctors’ advice and went into quarantine as a precautionary measure
After Pawan Kalyan’s personal staff members and security tested positive for the COVID-19, the actor decided to isolate himself on Sunday. Pawan’s office also posted about it on their Twitter page.

“With people who are working closely with Pawan Kalyan being infected with the virus over the past week, he went into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure and as part of preventing the spreading of Covid-19. However, he is executing his daily works and party affairs through teleconference (sic),” read the post.

 

