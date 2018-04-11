search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Tollywood

Sri Reddy accuses Rana Daggubati’s brother, says he forced himself on her

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 11, 2018, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2018, 8:49 pm IST
Tollywood actress Sri Reddy has recently grabbed attention due to her stripping act in front of the MAA office.
One of Sri Reddy's leaked photos. (Photo: Twitter)
 One of Sri Reddy's leaked photos. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Tollywood actress Sri Reddy has recently grabbed attention due to her stripping act in front of the Movie Artists Association (MAA) office.

She did so as a protest to casting couch, and was even asked to vacate her house for the bold act, but the actress maintains that she’s innocent and was a victim.

In an earlier interview with India Today, Sri Reddy was quoted, "I am a victim. One of the producers' sons used me in the studio. Studio belongs to the government; they have assigned the property to the guy. Why is the government giving studios?"

"He used to take me to the studio and he used to f**k me. He is the son of a top producer who is ruling the Telugu film industry. He used to force sex (on me). He would ask me to come to the studio and I said I will go only to talk, not for any sexual act. But after going there, he used to force (me to have) sex," she had added stating that she would also leak images of the person who did that to her, which happens to be Suresh Babu's son and Rana Daggubati’s brother Abhiram Daggubati.

She did indeed reveal a few intimate photos of her and Abhiram, where he did touch her inappropriately. See it here:

In a recent interview with News 18, Sri Reddy went on record to say, "Suresh Babu’s son cheated me so badly. Studio belongs to the government and it is meant help and support people. He took to the studio and f_ked (me) so badly.”

Tags: sri reddy


Related Stories

Actress who stripped, Sri Reddy, asked to leave house by landlord owing to protest
Telugu actor Sri Reddy strips on the street to protest against ‘casting couch’
Sri Reddy implicates Sekhar Kammula?


MOST POPULAR

 

10 things to know before going vegan

According to studies, the more gradually people transition to veganism, the more likely they are to stick to it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Food review: Digging into some decadent delicacies, home style

Eggless Choco Orange Lava Cake by FreshMenu.
 

‘Um... no’: Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

Durbin was among many senators who grilled Zuckerberg on what the social network collected on its users.
 

Weight loss may be an indicator of cancer

Unintended weight loss in people over 60 exceeded the three per cent risk threshold for urgent investigation in NICE guidelines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Have you experienced Instagram's new 'Focus' feature?

Instagram noted that the update will be available as part of the app's latest version 39.0 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.
 

Cauvery row: Homecoming cut short! CSK’s IPL 2018 matches moved out of Chennai

Just a day after Chennai Super Kings’ happy homecoming at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the last-over thriller on Tuesday, the cricket fans in Chennai are dealt with a big blow as MS Dhoni-led CSK’s home games are shifted out of the city following protests over Cauvery row. (Photo: PTI)

More From Tollywood

Venkatesh to show his comic side

Film director Teja

Tamannaah joins Sye Raa

Tamannaah Bhatia

Pranitha cast opposite Ram

Pranitha Subhash (Photo: Manoj Kumar Katokar)

Mehbooba trailer impresses!

Akash Puri

Actress who stripped, Sri Reddy, asked to leave house by landlord owing to protest

Sri Reddy during strip protest in front of the Film Chamber in Film Nagar on Saturday.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham