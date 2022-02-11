Entertainment Tollywood 11 Feb 2022 Shoot in AP, says CM ...
Shoot in AP, says CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 11, 2022, 1:04 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2022, 1:04 am IST
Jagan told the delegation that the government intends to come up with a better policy that benefits both big and small films
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy met TFI stalwarts Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Rajamouli, Ali, Posani Krishnamurali, Koratala Siva, Narayana Murthy, Niranjan Reddy and others at his Chief Minister camp office. (DC Image)
 CM Jagan Mohan Reddy met TFI stalwarts Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Rajamouli, Ali, Posani Krishnamurali, Koratala Siva, Narayana Murthy, Niranjan Reddy and others at his Chief Minister camp office. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: The talks between Telugu film industry (TFI) and Chief Minister Jagan on cinema tickets and other issues on Thursday were fruitful and comprehensive response from the government would emerge by the end of this month.

The chief minister met TFI stalwarts Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Rajamouli, Ali, Posani Krishnamurali, Koratala Siva, Narayana Murthy, Niranjan Reddy and others at his Chief Minister camp office.

 

Jagan said Andhra Pradesh contributes 60 per cent more to the TFI in terms of audience support, against 35-45 per cent by Telangana.

The AP government, he said, is ready to promote TFI activities in Visakhapatnam by allotting government land. Visakhapatnam can in future compete with Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, he said.

Jagan told the delegation of artistes and directors that the government intends to come up with a better policy that benefits both big and small films. A committee was constituted for this purpose, he said.

The CM said steps were taken to create a better system for the film industry, especially in matters like ticket pricing. The government tried to provide good pricing for the tickets that helped all kinds of cinemas, he said, and added that certain big-budget films should be treated separately considering the use of high-end technology, innovations and expenditure.

 

For such films with an over Rs 100 crore budget excluding the remuneration of hero, heroine and director, there should be a policy to notify special price for one week.

As for ticket prices, the CM said the government proposed to bring the same rate for all films, and this would benefit producers and the government. There should be a balance in a situation of competition with OTTs and the government intends to bring reasonable rates so that the film industry can thrive without burdening the audience, he said.

The chief minister also emphasized on promoting film shootings in Andhra Pradesh. The TFI participants agreed to shoot at least 20 per cent of each film in AP.

 

Responding to a request for permitting five shows a day, Jagan said the movie will be a super-hit if it goes well on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. With five shows, the industry gets good profits.

He said there is a need to support small-budget films and told the delegation to work on bringing a balance in the releasing of films on festival days, giving space for the small budget films too.

The CM urged the delegation to take steps for moving the Telugu film industry to Visakhapatnam and assured them of the required support besides allocation of lands. Andhra Pradesh contributes more than Telangana to TFI, with a share of 60 per cent, consisting of a large audience and a large number of theaters. The government would also provide land for constructing studios in the port city as it has a lot of potential to flourish.

 

Minister Nani, chief secretary Sharma, home secretary Vishwajit, I&PR commissioner and FDC MD Vijaykumar and other senior officials were present.

