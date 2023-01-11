  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Entertainment Tollywood 11 Jan 2023 Composer MM Keeravaa ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Composer MM Keeravaani gets emotional during Golden Globes acceptance speech

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 11, 2023, 10:18 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2023, 10:18 am IST
Music composer MM Keeravaani (Image credit: Twitter)
 Music composer MM Keeravaani (Image credit: Twitter)

Washington: History was created at the 2023 Golden Globes stage on Wednesday as 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' won the Best Original Song award.

The song's music composer MM Keeravaani, who accepted the trophy on behalf of the team, got emotional on stage during his speech.

He said, "Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award, the Golden Globe. I am very much overwhelmed by this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife. It's been an age-old practice to say that this award belongs to someone else, not me. So, I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this. But I am sorry to say that I am going to repeat that tradition because I mean my words."

Keeravani went on to thank Rajamouli, the film's lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, as well as the song's lyricist, co-composers, programmers and scene animator

"This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the Naatu Naatu song and without him this would not have happened. Kaala Bhairava, who had given wonderful arrangements for the song and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist. Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava, who rendered the song with high energy. NT Ramarao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you all," said Keeravaani.

The song composer was continuing with his acceptance speech when he was played offstage with music as his time got over.

'Naatu Naatu' was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's 'Carolina' from 'Where The Crawdads Sing', 'Ciao Papa' from 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio', Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava 'Naatu Naatu' was released in March 2022 and was loved by the audience. The song has been watched more than 111 million times on YouTube.

The Hindi version of the song 'Naacho Naacho' has received more than 217 million views.

...
Tags: rrr movie, mm keeravani, golden globes 2023, music composer mm keeravani


Latest From Entertainment

It's a great day for India as RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' won Best Original Song at Golden Globe 2023. (Umage credit: Twitter)

RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song at Golden Globes 2023

Balakrishna’s Veerasimha Reddy has a runtime of 2 hours 49 minutes while Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya has a runtime of 2 hours 40 minutes and 30 seconds.— DC Image

Runtime of Sankranti releases

Producer Dil Raju — DC File Image

Varasudu release delayed

The movie headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, also stars veteran actors Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana besides Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. (Image credit: Twitter)

SRK says, 'a soldier asks what he can do for his country'



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song at Golden Globes 2023

It's a great day for India as RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' won Best Original Song at Golden Globe 2023. (Umage credit: Twitter)

Hollywood producer Jason Blum bets on 'RRR' to win best film Oscar

Blum, the founder of Hollywood studio Blumhouse that bankrolled Oscar-winning movies such as

‘I wanted to be a blend of western and Indian culture’: Chandrika Ravi

Pageant winner, model and Indo-Australian actress Chandrika Ravi talks about her journey and special song in Balakrishna-starrer Veerasimha Reddy. (Photo by arrangement)

Nayanthra's Connect will give a new high

Director Ashwin Saravanan. (Photo BY Arrangement)

The change I want to see

Sandhya Raju, National Award-winning actress. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->