search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Tollywood

Pawan Kalyan's 'Agnyaathavaasi' releases at midnight in AP as fans dance on streets

ANI
Published Jan 10, 2018, 11:57 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 1:46 pm IST
The much-awaited movie will have seven shows in cinema theatres in Andhra Pradesh and five in Telangana.
Fans queue up to watch Pawan Kalyan's 'Agnyaathavaasi.'
 Fans queue up to watch Pawan Kalyan's 'Agnyaathavaasi.'

Amaravati: The much-awaited movie 'Agnyaathavaasi' of leading Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan was released on Wednesday at 1 am.

Hundreds of his fans danced on the roads outside the movies halls in excitement.

 

The film will have seven shows in cinema theatres here in Andhra Pradesh and five in Telangana.

While the Andhra Pradesh government granted permission to the cinema halls to screen three special shows from 1 am to 10 am, in addition to four regular shows between 10 am to midnight, the Telangana government on Tuesday allowed theatres to screen a special show from 8 am.

The star's fans and cinema enthusiasts in both the Telugu states are expected to enjoy 'Sankranthi' holidays as both the states have relaxed the rules for screening the movie between January 10 and January 17.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the craze, and make 'Agnyaathavaasi' a big hit at the US box office.

They are promoting the movie heavily, and as a part of its publicity, they have also distributed over 1,500 hoodies to fans to woo them to theatres.

The distributors have made plans for a massive release of 'Agnyaathavaasi' across North America as well.

They have already booked 576 screens, and are still finding more to add to it. This number is three times bigger than the screen count of Kalyan's previous releases. It is also two times bigger than the screen count of 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Khaidi No. 150'.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, 'Agnyaathavaasi' is the most-awaited movie of Tollywood, and the advance booking for the tickets has already received a huge response.

Popular as a 'power star', Pawan Kalyan, who is also the founder of political party Jana Sena, has a huge fan following in both the Telugu states.

Tags: agnyaathavaasi, pawan kalyan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Related Stories

Agnyaathavaasi lands in trouble!
Sunil opens up about Trivikram’s Agnyaathavaasi
High expectations from Pawan Kalyan film
Suriya promotes Pawan Kalyan’s film too
Pawan Kalyan’s special message


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New study dispels notion about mobile phone causing neck pain

Physiotherapists advised that relaxing and staying active should allow people to tackle pain (Photo: AFP)
 

Meghan Markle shuts down social media accounts ahead of her wedding

Markle will be under Kensington Palace after her marriage and posts will be made on her behalf by the communications staff (Photo: AFP)
 

India to play 2 T20Is vs Ireland prior to England series, here's the schedule

The Men in Blue will play two T20s in Dublin against Ireland on June 27 and 29.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Shraddha’s latest tweet to Farhan keeps mystery alive about their relationship status

Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Rock On 2' was a debacle at the box office.
 

Discussing architectural concepts in the postmodern world

Principal architects Manit and Sonali Rastogi share their views on architecture in India, trends and the book itself.
 

CES 2018: Smart undergarments that can control smart homes

The new tech is similar to Google and Levi’s Jacquard jacket — an array of sensors integrated into the fabric.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Shivani in 2 States remake

After the news broke out that Adivi Sesh is starring in the Telugu remake of the Bollywood film 2  States. (Photo: DC)

Will Vishnu Manchu’s yatra be smooth?

The teaser of the comedy film released on Sunday and the film will open at the box office on Republic Day.  (Photo: DC)

Samantha’s professional perseverance

The actress works on Sundays too and spends long hours on the sets to complete her films on time. (Photo: DC)

Raj Tarun’s film for Sankranthi

His film Rajugadu was to hit the screens during the festive season but now comes the news that his other film Rangula Ratnam is getting the slot instead. (Photo: DC)

Done with Arjun Reddy: Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay says revisiting the character is not a priority for him. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham