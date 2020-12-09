The Indian Premier League 2020

Entertainment Tollywood 09 Dec 2020
Entertainment, Tollywood

Star-studded wedding

SASHIDHAR ADIVI
Published Dec 9, 2020, 11:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2020, 11:27 pm IST
Niharika and J.V. Chaitanya enter wedding bliss in typical Telugu style
Chiranjeevi, Surekha, Pawan Kalyan, Niharika, Chaitanya, Nagababu and Padmaja at the haldi ceremony
 Chiranjeevi, Surekha, Pawan Kalyan, Niharika, Chaitanya, Nagababu and Padmaja at the haldi ceremony

The wedding of Niharika Konidela and J.V. Chaithanya, taking place at the destination venue of Udaipur, Rajasthan, follows Telugu traditions, right down to the music.

Sannai Melam from Hyderabad and priests from Andhra Pradesh have been roped in. So all the rituals in the event are performed according to our Telugu sampradayam,” says Naga Babu, the bride’s father, giving us all the details of the wedding, earlier in the day.

 

Varied spread

The food, however, is a mix of Telugu and other cuisines. “Before the wedding, my wife Padmaja and Niharika had a word with the chefs about the cuisines. Keeping in view the guests and the season, we have provided a spread that is a blend of various cuisines —  Rajasthani, Telugu, continental and oriental,” he says.

The wedding ceremony is the culmination of other rituals like the sangeet, haldi and mehendi, which went on up to midnight on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

A special occasion for the family

 

For Naga Babu, the celebrations were complete when his younger brother Pawan Kalyan joined them for the mehendi function on Tuesday night. “Everyone is occupied with prior commitments, and there is always a chance that someone might miss a family function. But thankfully, all the members of the family were able to attended the wedding,” beams Naga Babu.

...
Tags: niharika konidela, naga babu, ram charan, upasana kamineni, allu arjun, actor varun tej, sai dharam tej, pawan kalyan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


