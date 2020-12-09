The Indian Premier League 2020

Entertainment Tollywood 09 Dec 2020 Niharika- Chaitanya ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Niharika- Chaitanya get hitched!

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SASHIDHAR ADIVI
Published Dec 9, 2020, 11:15 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2020, 11:45 pm IST
The venue glittered with immaculate and lavish décors
Chaitanya Jonnalagadda and Niharika Konidela
 Chaitanya Jonnalagadda and Niharika Konidela

The five-day-long wedding extravaganza of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda came to a fairy-tale ending with the couple tying the knot at The Oberoi Udaivilas Palace, Udaipur, on Wednesday night in the presence of their family members and close friends. The momentous occasion was surcharged with joyous clapping and cheering by the gathering.

The venue glittered with immaculate and lavish décors. White lilies and flashy lights welcomed the guests at the destination wedding which was trending as #Nischay. The couple looked regal in their wedding attires. While Niharika dazzled in a golden coloured Kanjeevaram sari with contrast blouse, diamond and polki jewellery, and a sparkly nose ring completing her wedding attire, the groom too looked dapper in a purple Sherwani.

 

...
Tags: niharika konidela, actor chiranjeevi, ram charan, naga babu, pawan kalyan, actor varun tej, sai dharam tej, upasana kamineni, allu arjun, allu aravind, allu sirish
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Entertainment

Richa Chidha

‘Shakeela’s story is unlike any other’

Still from Ak Vs AK

IAF objects to AK VS AK

Simrat Kaur

‘My mom told me to give my best shot’

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Cirkus act



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Star-studded wedding

Chiranjeevi, Surekha, Pawan Kalyan, Niharika, Chaitanya, Nagababu and Padmaja at the haldi ceremony

‘It’s ok to have differences’

Pawan Kalyan

Chiru confused with multiple Covid results, thanks to the faulty test kit

Actor Chiranjeevi

Vigilante's truck with law

A still from the movie Meka Suri 2

Even morning shows commence in Telangana cinema theatres

Viewers sit on alternate seats at the Prasad’s Imax which ran to a full house on the first day or resumption of screening of films after nine months of lockdown, in Hyderabad on Friday. — R. Pavan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham