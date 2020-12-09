Niharika- Chaitanya get hitched!

The five-day-long wedding extravaganza of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda came to a fairy-tale ending with the couple tying the knot at The Oberoi Udaivilas Palace, Udaipur, on Wednesday night in the presence of their family members and close friends. The momentous occasion was surcharged with joyous clapping and cheering by the gathering.

The venue glittered with immaculate and lavish décors. White lilies and flashy lights welcomed the guests at the destination wedding which was trending as #Nischay. The couple looked regal in their wedding attires. While Niharika dazzled in a golden coloured Kanjeevaram sari with contrast blouse, diamond and polki jewellery, and a sparkly nose ring completing her wedding attire, the groom too looked dapper in a purple Sherwani.