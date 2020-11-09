The Indian Premier League 2020

Megastar Chiranjeevi tests positive for COVID-19, says he is asymptomatic

The actor requested all those who came in contact with him during the past five days to undergo coronavirus test
Chiranjeevi said on his Twitter page that he took the COVID-19 test before resuming shoot of his upcoming movie 'Acharya.'
 Chiranjeevi said on his Twitter page that he took the COVID-19 test before resuming shoot of his upcoming movie 'Acharya.'

Hyderabad: Telugu film actor and former union minister K Chiranjeevi on Monday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic.

He said on his Twitter page that he took a test before resuming shoot of his upcoming movie 'Acharya.'

 

"Took a test for COVID before resuming Acharya shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am asymptomatic and & quarantining myself at home," he said.

The actor requested all those who came in contact with him during the past five days to undergo coronavirus test.

He said he will update soon on his recovery.

