Entertainment Tollywood 09 Aug 2020 Actor Rana Daggubati ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding is the talk of the town

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 9, 2020, 6:49 pm IST
Updated Aug 9, 2020, 7:30 pm IST
The wedding was a close- knit affair with families of the bride-groom and some close friends
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj with family and close friends during the wedding celebrations
 Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj with family and close friends during the wedding celebrations

Telugu actor Rana Daggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening.

The wedding, which followed Telugu and Marwari traditions, was a close-knit affair with only a few family members and friends in attendance.

 

Actor Venkatesh, Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Naga Chaitanya were also seen at the wedding.

The wedding took place with utmost precautions by keeping the current Covid situation in mind.

Rana Daggubati, best known for the Baahubali duology, made the relationship public on May 12. He tweeted a picture of himself and Miheeka Bajaj, and captioned it, “And she said Yes.”

On May 21, 2020, Rana tweeted two photos of himself with Miheeka Bajaj and captioned it, “And it’s official!!” The photos were from the engagement ceremony.

 

As soon as the wedding pictures were released, wishes from fans and people from the fraternity started pouring in for the couple.

Here are some of the messages :

Here's wishing the couple a happy life ahead!

