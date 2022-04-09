Government slammed for allowing single theatres to collect parking fee

The government had on March 20, 2018, issued GO 63 making it clear that no commercial establishment could collect parking fees. (Representational image/DC)

Hyderabad: The government’s revised order, GO 121 of July 20, 2021, that allows single screen theatres to collect parking fees, has come in for strong criticism from movie-goers and activists, who termed it as a violation of the High Court’ orders.

The government had on March 20, 2018, issued GO 63 making it clear that no commercial establishment could collect parking fees. In GO 121, however, it permitted single screen theatres to collect parking fees, while multiplexes and other commercial establishments were denied the facility.

Of the total 200 theatres in the state, 160 are in the Greater Hyderabad region. They charge Rs 30 for cars and Rs 20 for two-wheelers.

Vijay Gopal, an activist from Forum Against Corruption, said, “The Telangana High Court had issued an order on May 2, 2003, stating that no parking fees can be charged by any commercial establishment. The latest GO is a breach of the court ruling.”

He was bemused that the decision on parking fee was taken by the cinematography minister ostensibly because theatres suffered huge losses during the pandemic.

Vijay Gopal said “If he really wants to help them, then he should have exempted electricity handling charges for the lockdown period, entertainment and property taxes.”

Vice-president of Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce, Vanka Laxmiah Sridhar, said, “The chamber has decided to restrict the parking fee amount in order to ensure that no one levies any abnormal charges.”

Meanwhile, Vijayender Reddy, secretary of Telangana Theatre Owners Association, “Almost all the 200 theatres suffered during the lockdown. We hire different categories of employees at ticket counters, for maintaining security and at parking lots. The parking fee that is collected is used for the safety of vehicles.”