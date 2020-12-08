A dazzling night

Niharika Konidela and J.V. Chaitanya (#Nischay) have been celebrating the build up to their nuptials. After kick-starting the wedding festivities with a haldi ceremony on Sunday, the sangeet ceremony was held on Monday night in Udaipur. The venue was beautifully decked up with lights and floral decorations.

Dressed in a bottle-green gown, Niharika looked ravishing and resplendent while Chaitanya complemented her looks in a cream-coloured Sherwani.

“It was an absolutely memorable night. I had a great time,” said Naga Babu, the bride’s father, adding that it was an intimate event with only close family and friends in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I have never enjoyed such a function in recent times,” he beamed, saying that watching the family gather and groove at the event was like a carnival.

“Had the event been held in Hyderabad, perhaps most of our time would have gone into looking after the guests. But since it is in Udaipur, I could take a breather and enjoy the sangeet ceremony. I have great memories now,” shares Naga Babu. He gave his wife Padmaja, son Varun Tej and daughter Niharika credit for taking up all the responsibility and overseeing the arrangements.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was when Niharika and Chaitanya took the stage and grooved to Chiranjeevi’s yesteryear superhit number, Aunty kuthura ammo apsara.

“They both pulled off some interesting dance moves (laughs). We cherished every moment of the celebrations. We had guests and family members dancing to Tollywood and Bollywood beats,” Naga Babu said, adding, “Even the kids had a blast at the party. It was like no one wanted to miss out on the celebrations. They danced to Ram Charan’s recent hit song, Ek bar ek bar. The event came as a much-needed break for all of us.”

When we asked Naga Babu what he gifted his daughter and soon-to-be-bride, he jokingly said that he doesn’t have the habit of either receiving or giving gifts. “But I have given Niharika the biggest gift, Chaitanya, right?” he laughed.

The mehendi function was held on Tuesday and the wedding will take place at 9 pm on Wednesday.