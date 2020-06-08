Filmmakers wary of praising Jagan lest KCR feel slighted

According to reports, for the last three to four weeks, Tollywood bigwigs have been divided over holding a press conference to praise Andhra Pradesh CM Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for announcing a ‘special package’ for film shootings in his state. They have even cancelled a press conference as recently as May 27 after announcing it to the media.

“Even earlier, some producers didn’t want to hold an open press conference to hail the AP CM as some bigwigs who belong to Telangana opposed it,” says a producer on the condition of anonymity. “A group argued that as the industry has majority of members hailing from Andhra, it would be appropriate to thank Jagan for his freebies, but others opposed the idea as they didn’t want to annoy the KCR Government because their properties and theatres are in Hyderabad city.”

The producer, however, adds that they finally found a solution to the impasse.

“After deliberations, they resolved to form a delegation to thank AP CM personally next week,” adds the producer.

Nonetheless, the AP CM has revived confidence among the filmmakers by showing his inclination to permit shootings and offered other sops.

Producer Achanta Gopinanth shared the thoughts of many of his colleagues and competitors.

“In this gloomy situation, the initiative of the AP CM is a welcome gesture,” he says. “We were clueless about when to resume the shootings, but now, we can see light at the end of the tunnel. Agreed that single window system and cost-free locations are attractive, but only script determines the location. I made my hit movie Krishna Gadi Veera Gada in Anantapur, and Hindupur. If I find the right script, I’ll begin shooting in AP.”

What they want

Talking about the cost-saving measures announced by the AP Government, producer–director Jeevitha Rajasekhar points out how they had shot sequences for the film, PSV Garuda Vega, on highways, bridges and roads in Georgia and Bangkok, which also helped them with their budgets.

“However, we have to run from pillar to post to get permissions here; besides, we are given just two hours to shoot on roads, which restrains our creativity,” says producer–director Jeevitha, who feels that 80 per cent of filmmakers will be benefitted from Jagan’s sops.

Moving a step ahead, producer Suresh Babu says a part of industry can start functioning from AP, if more clarity is given on subsidies. “No doubt, it is a good beginning. However, it all depends on the call of the AP Government. Whether they want part of our industry or complete shift, we’ll get to know in our upcoming meeting with CM Jagan. Shifting from Chennai to Hyderabad happened because of tax variations. Back then, the united AP Government levied 12 per cent entertainment tax for films shot within AP and 24 per cent for films shot outside, which prompted the industry-shift. I wish the film industry reaches out to filmmakers even in remote areas of AP too,” he concludes.