76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,542

10,770

Recovered

124,232

5,191

Deaths

7,208

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3166716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Entertainment Tollywood 08 Jun 2020 Filmmakers wary of p ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Filmmakers wary of praising Jagan lest KCR feel slighted

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BVS PRAKASH
Published Jun 8, 2020, 7:33 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2020, 7:33 pm IST
AP CM has revived confidence among the filmmakers by showing his inclination to permit shootings and offered other sops
AP CM Jagan
 AP CM Jagan

According to reports, for the last three to four weeks, Tollywood bigwigs have been divided over holding a press conference to praise Andhra Pradesh CM Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for announcing a ‘special package’ for film shootings in his state. They have even cancelled a press conference as recently as May 27 after announcing it to the media.

“Even earlier, some producers didn’t want to hold an open press conference to hail the AP CM as some bigwigs who belong to Telangana opposed it,” says a producer on the condition of anonymity. “A group argued that as the industry has majority of members hailing from Andhra, it would be appropriate to thank Jagan for his freebies, but others opposed the idea as they didn’t want to annoy the KCR Government because their properties and theatres are in Hyderabad city.”

 

The producer, however, adds that they finally found a solution to the impasse.

“After deliberations, they resolved to form a delegation to thank AP CM personally next week,” adds the producer.

Nonetheless, the AP CM has revived confidence among the filmmakers by showing his inclination to permit shootings and offered other sops.

Producer Achanta Gopinanth shared the thoughts of many of his colleagues and competitors.

“In this gloomy situation, the initiative of the AP CM is a welcome gesture,” he says. “We were clueless about when to resume the shootings, but now, we can see light at the end of the tunnel. Agreed that single window system and cost-free locations are attractive, but only script determines the location. I made my hit movie Krishna Gadi Veera Gada in Anantapur, and Hindupur. If I find the right script, I’ll begin shooting in AP.”

What they want

Talking about the cost-saving measures announced by the AP Government, producer–director Jeevitha Rajasekhar points out how they had shot sequences for the film, PSV Garuda Vega, on highways, bridges and roads in Georgia and Bangkok, which also helped them with their budgets.

“However, we have to run from pillar to post to get permissions here; besides, we are given just two hours to shoot on roads, which restrains our creativity,” says producer–director Jeevitha, who feels that 80 per cent of filmmakers will be benefitted from Jagan’s sops.

Moving a step ahead, producer Suresh Babu says a part of industry can start functioning from AP, if more clarity is given on subsidies. “No doubt, it is a good beginning. However, it all depends on the call of the AP Government. Whether they want part of our industry or complete shift, we’ll get to know in our upcoming meeting with CM Jagan. Shifting from Chennai to Hyderabad happened because of tax variations. Back then, the united AP Government levied 12 per cent entertainment tax for films shot within AP and 24 per cent for films shot outside, which prompted the industry-shift. I wish the film industry reaches out to filmmakers even in remote areas of AP too,” he concludes.

...
Tags: telugu film industry, kcr, ap cm jagan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo back to running

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta slams cyberbully

Siddharth

Siddharth takes a grey call

Salony Luthra

Salony’s reel and real lives merge



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Actress Jeevitha all set to work on new film

Jeevitha is also planning to make a film with her daughters. The story is ready, she said.

Siddharth takes a grey call

Siddharth

Salony’s reel and real lives merge

Salony Luthra

Post-lockdown, no intimate scenes for Lavanya Tripathi

Lavanya Tripathi

Indoor shots remain for Nani’s film

Nani
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham