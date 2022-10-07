Chiranjeevi apologises for unruly fans

HYDERABAD: Film actor and former Union minister K. Chiranjeevi tendered an apology to noted spiritual preacher Garikapati Narasimha Rao at Alai Balai programme on Thursday after his fans disrupted the latter's speech.

It all happened when fans made a beeline to take selfies with Chiranjeevi, distracting Narasimha Rao who was addressing the audience. The preacher requested Chiranjeevi to stop the photo session and come on to the stage, otherwise he would leave the venue. Chiranjeevi complied. Later, addressing the audience, Chiranjeevi invited the spiritual preacher to his residence.

Chiranjeevi’s brother Naga Babu on Thursday evening took a dig a Narasimha Rao, saying on Twitter: “Yepati vaadikaina Chiranjeevi gari image chusthe a paati Asuya padatam paripate (It was normal for people of a certain kind to be jealous of Chiranjeevi’s image).