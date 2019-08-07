Entertainment Tollywood 07 Aug 2019 Telugu actor Madhu P ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Telugu actor Madhu Prakash’s wife Bharti commits suicide in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 7, 2019, 4:45 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2019, 4:47 pm IST
Madhu has worked in SS Rajamouli's film Baahubali starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty.
Madhu Prakash with his wife Bharti. (Photo: Twitter)
 Madhu Prakash with his wife Bharti. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Telugu TV actor Madhu Prakash's wife Bharti has reportedly committed suicide on Tuesday night. As per Hans India report, Bharti was upset with Madhu’s profession as it would make him return late at night.

Madhu married Bharati in 2015. Bharti who was working in private firm stayed with her in-laws at Panchavati colony in Hyderabad, the report added. Media reports further suggest that Madhu and Bharti often fought over his work hours and Bharti even suspected him of having an extra-marital affair with a co-star.

 

The report further claimed that Madhu told wife Bharti that he was going to the gym but later went for the shoot of a TV show on Tuesday around 10 am. She called him up and asked to return time, threatening to end her life. Reportedly, Prakash ignored her threat and found her hanging by the ceiling fan at 7:30 pm when he returned home.

The police are investigating the matter and recorded Madhu's statement. The body has been sent for post-mortem to Osmania General Hospital.

Madhu has worked in SS Rajamouli's film Baahubali.

...
Tags: madhu prakash, madhu prakash's wife, bharti, baahubali actor, tollywood, telugu actor, telugu tv actor, baahubali
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Two new union territories of India.

Post revoking of Article 370, filmmakers book these following film titles; read here

Mahika Sharma on Sushma Swaraj.

Sushma Swaraj was a social activist: Mahika Sharma

Nach Baliye 9 logo. (Photo: Instagram)

Nach Baliye 9 winner to feature in dance number of Salman Khan's this film; find out

David Edward Carpenter.

Fitness influencer David Edward Carpenter carves his own niche online



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Post revoking of Article 370, filmmakers book these following film titles; read here

Two new union territories of India.
 

UP artist makes 6 feet charcoal portrait of Sushma Swaraj to pay tribute

Zohaib Khan made a 6 feet portrait of Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: ANI)
 

‘Golden words, it's legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.(Twitter/Sushma Swaraj)
 

Photo of officers leading black man by rope in Texas sparks outrage

The image caused outrage, serving as a painful reminder of some of the bleakest moments in America's brutally racist past, including the chaining of enslaved people and lynching of blacks in the Jim Crow South in the years after emancipation. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Nach Baliye 9 winner to feature in dance number of Salman Khan's this film; find out

Nach Baliye 9 logo. (Photo: Instagram)
 

RIP Sushma Swaraj: Parineeti to Swara, Bollywood mourns death of ex-foreign minister

Bollywood mourns Sushma Swaraj's demise. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Bandla Ganesh ‘repays’ Mahesh Babu

Bandla Ganesh

Sai Pallavi is a performer

Sai Pallavi

Smoking is very normal: Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh

Nagarjuna has an irresistible swag: Rahul Ravindran

Rahul Ravindran

Rakshasudu gets a thumbs-up!

Rakshasudu has been made on a limited budget but the pre-release business has been good.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham