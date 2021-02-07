Entertainment Tollywood 07 Feb 2021 Allu Arjun's va ...
Allu Arjun's vanity van damaged in road mishap in Telangana; None injured

A case was registered against the container lorry driver
Lorry rammed into Allu Arjun's vanity bus in Khammam district while returning to Hyderabad from Pushpa shoot (Image source: Twitter@SarathK12319725)
 Lorry rammed into Allu Arjun's vanity bus in Khammam district while returning to Hyderabad from Pushpa shoot

Hyderabad: Telugu film star Allu Arjun's vanity van was hit by a container lorry in Khammam district in Telangana and the driver and an attendant who were travelling in the vehicle escaped unhurt, police said on Sunday.

The van suffered minor damage when the lorry coming from behind rammed into it at Satyanarayanapuram on Saturday. Neither the actor nor his makeup team were in the vanity van when the incident happened, a police official said.

 

Besides the driver, an attendant was in the vehicle which was returning here from a film shoot. Based on the van driver's complaint, a case was registered against the container lorry's driver, the official added.

Arjun was recently in Andhra Pradesh in connection with shooting of his upcoming film 'Pushpa'.

