Filmmakers seek Rs. 50 ticket hike for Chiru, Balayya movies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 7, 2023, 11:47 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2023, 12:02 am IST
 Veera Simha Reddy is scheduled for release on January 12 and Waltair Veerayya on January 13. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Makers of two Telugu films – Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya – starring Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi respectively, have requested AP government to permit them to enhance rate of admissions into screening centres by Rs. 50, as these are high budget films.

Veera Simha Reddy is scheduled for release on January 12 and Waltair Veerayya on January 13, the eve of Sankranti festival. As they have spent huge amounts on making these films, their producers want state government to intervene and permit all managements of film theatres in the state to enhance ticket cost by Rs. 50 over and above the prevailing admission rates for all classes for a few days.

The filmmakers point out that the state government had earlier permitted big-budget RRR, Acharya and Sarkaru Vaari Paata to increase the ticket prices by Rs. 75, Rs. 50 and Rs. 45 respectively.

It remains to be seen how the state government responds to the request for hike.

Certain film critics, however, argue that commoners are already facing trouble in case they watch films with their entire family, kin and friends in movie theatres, given the high price of tickets. If ticket rates are allowed to be hiked further, even for the initial few days, it will cause additional financial burden on film lovers.

The critics are critical of filmmakers seeking permission to hike the cost of tickets claiming high budget involved in making their films. They want the state government to fix certain norms like total budget of the film, area covered during making of the film in the state, and quantum of taxes paid, so that it can decide whether permission can be given for the hike in cost of ticket. They caution that if stringent norms are not specified, filmmakers will take advantage of the friendly attitude of state government towards Telugu film industry and seek hike in ticket cost even for films not involving huge costs.

A senior functionary from Telugu film chamber of commerce said, “The state government should allow hike in cost of tickets for a few days for new films whose good portions have been produced in AP and taxes have been paid in the state. AP government should also keep in mind the financial burden being caused on cinegoers.”

The functionary suggested that there should be a check on actors hiking their remuneration exorbitantly, as a major portion of a film’s budget goes into their pockets.

Tags: veera simha reddy, waltair veerayya, balakrishna, chiranjeevi, sankranti
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


