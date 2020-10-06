Kajal Aggarwal is taken! Actress to marry entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30

Mumbai: After a lot of speculation surrounding the marriage of South Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal, here comes the official word on her much talked about wedding—this time straight from the horse's mouth!

The actress had stayed mum on reports of her wedding till date after rumours of her engagement with a Mumbai businessman emerged. However, the news about her marriage continued to do the rounds.

Now, the actress has confirmed the news about her wedding on her official instagram handle and posted a message on her Twitter timeline too for her fans. Kajal has stated that she was all set to get hitched to one Mr Gautham Kitchlu, an entrepreneur. A photo of her would-be hubby has gone viral.

Taking to instagram, Kajal stated that she was going to tie the knot but in a low key ceremony considering the pandemic situation. The Tollywood actress has thanked her fans for their support and also assured them that she will continue to work in movies which she loves the most.

Gowtham Kitchlu who hails from Mumbai is said to be an interior designer. We hear that their marriage was postponed following the COVID crisis. Now, it is being said that the wedding date has been said although it will be a private ceremony in Mumbai. The actor, presently has in her kitty, Tamil movies Indian 2, and Hey Sinamika, Mosagallu and Aacharya in Telugu and Thathasthu in Kannada.

Here's a peek into Kajal Aggarwal's wedding announcement on Twitter

♾ pic.twitter.com/3qjCX9hAe1 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) October 6, 2020 Earlier, it was rumoured that Kajal was dating a young Telugu actor son of a famous Tollywood producer. But now, the news of Kajal's wedding has put to rest all speculation surrounding her personal life.

The actor made her debut with the 2004 drama "Kyun! Ho Gaya Na" before turning to south and gaining popularity with films like SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster "Magadheera", "Darling", "Mr Perfect".

She returned to Hindi films with Rohit Shetty's "Singham" in 2011 and went on to star in the Akshay Kumar-led ensemble, "Special 26".

She will be next seen in John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi starrer "Mumbai Saga", Kamal Haasan's "Indian 2" and "Paris Paris".