SP Balasubrahmanyam says he is Corona positive

Famous playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive to Covid-19 and got himself admitted to a hospital. In a brief video posted on his Facebook page, the singer said he was fine and chose not to be at home to keep the rest of his family safe.

He said he got himself admitted to the hospital to get some rest and not get disturbed. “Thanks for the concern. Lots of people called I could not attend to so many calls. I have come here mostly to take rest, so there won’t be disturbance and take the medication,” he said.

Saying he was being taken good care of and was in good hands, Balasubramanyam said “I am in good health. Nobody has to worry about this one so please don’t bother to call me to find out how I am.” He said he had been having a little discomfort including some congestion in the chest, “which for singer is nonsense. And fever on and off. Otherwise I didn’t have any problem. But I didn’t want to take it easy so I went to the hospital to get checked.”

The doctors, he said, informed he had a very very mild case of Coronavirus infection, adding: "In two days I will get discharged and I will be home.”