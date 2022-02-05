Entertainment Tollywood 05 Feb 2022 Allu Arjun's &# ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' enters 100 crore box office club

ANI
Published Feb 5, 2022, 11:54 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2022, 11:54 am IST
After the pan-India success of the movie, Allu Arjun is all set to gear up for its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule'
Allu Arjun from 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 Allu Arjun from 'Pushpa: The Rise'

New Delhi: Allu Arjun starrer action entertainer 'Pushpa: The Rise' has crossed the 100 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures. "FINALLY... 'PUSHPA' HITS CENTURY, CROSSES 100 CR... #PushpaHindi is truly a one-horse race at the #BO... Crosses 100 cr at the end of Week 7 [3 Feb 2022]... Week-wise data coming up... #Pushpa is a BLOCKBUSTER," he wrote.

 

'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17 and has been widely praised. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The movie that stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli.

Logline for the movie reads, "Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organisation in the Seshachalam forests of South India."

 

After the pan-India success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', the actor is all set to gear up for its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule', which will have Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika share the screen space with him again.

...
Tags: pushpa: the rise, allu arjun, rashmika mandanna, fahadh faasil, telugu movies, 100 crore club, pushpa: the rule
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Entertainment

'Major' also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma. (Photo: Twitter/@AdiviSesh)

Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' to release in theatres on May 27

The makers launched the film in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. (Photo: Twitter/@urstrulyMahesh)

Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde-starrer to go on floors in April

T-Series was founded by the late Gulshan Kumar. (Photo: PTI)

T-Series enters OTT space; teams up with Aanand L Rai and others for web series

Artists stage a protest against the ban on Chintamani drama. (DC File Image)

Andhra Pradesh HC questions state about ban on Chintamani Natakam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Chiru distances himself from politics, denies he would take up RS member post

The actor tweeted he had met CM Jagan to discuss issues related to the Telugu film industry and also on the survival of film theatres. Some media organisations were trying to politicise this by claiming that he was being offered a Rajya Sabha, he said. — DC Image

‘I’m in the best phase of my career: Priya Mani

Priyamani

Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde-starrer to go on floors in April

The makers launched the film in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. (Photo: Twitter/@urstrulyMahesh)

Anudeep’s next is a Telugu-Tamil rom-com

Sivakarthikeyan

Ajay Bhupathi and Kartikeya reunite

Kartikeya Gummakonda
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->