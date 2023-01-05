  
Rajamouli chosen Best Director for RRR at New York Film Critics Circle

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 5, 2023, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2023, 6:33 pm IST
Hyderabad: Ace director SS Rajamouli received the Best Director award for his RRR at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. His son Karthikeya shared the news and also posted pictures from the awards function in New York.

In a video which has gone viral, Rajamouli can be seen receiving the award, while the audience cheered for him loudly. When his name was announced, a section of them gave him a standing ovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajamouli said that 'cinema is like a temple' and added: "With RRR, I saw the same kind of reception in the West. They were reacting the same way that Indians did.”

Recollecting the audience's expression during the release of his film, Rajamouli said, "It was pure joy of awe, like what in the hell we just witnessed. That is what I want my audiences to feel.”

The director's historical drama RRR was released less than a year ago but the response for the film continues to be overwhelming.

The Baahubali director thanked the jury and the audience for supporting his film. “You have made a lot of people take notice of a small film in South of India,” he said.

“This award is just not a recognition to my cast and crew but to a small film industry that exists in southern India. With this award, Telugu film industry will become familiar to movie buffs,” said Rajamouli.

The director also shared his journey into the film industry and working for such magnum opus projects like ‘RRR’ in his acceptance speech.

The filmmaker also thanked his family for being a constant source of support to him.

