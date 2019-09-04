Entertainment Tollywood 04 Sep 2019 Pawan Kalyan’s ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Pawan Kalyan’s co-star trolled for using controversial hashtags in B'day wish for him

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 4, 2019, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
Popular Telugu star Pawan Kalyan has recently turned 49 and fans have poured a lot of wishes for the power star.
Pawan Kalyan.
 Pawan Kalyan.

Mumbai: Popular Telugu star Pawan Kalyan has recently turned 49 and fans have poured a lot of wishes for the power star. Right from Chiranjeevi to Ram Charan, many Tollywood actors wished the actor on his special. However, one wish which caught everyone's attention was by actress Nikesha Patel.

Nikesha Patel, who featured opposite Pawan Kalyan in 'Komaram Puli' wished the actor on his birthday. She used multiple trending hashtags and unintentionally, she used one tag which was offensive and in no time, Pawan Kalayn fans trolled her.

 

Later, Nikesha apologised in soon after and wished Pawan Kalyan with a new post. In a series of tweets, she wrote, "My apologies after correction  I had forgotten to delete sorry if anyone got hurt. Happy ganesha. #pspk #pawankalyan.”

 

“And its idiots out there who create such trending hashtags and I get into trouble for it. I give up on social media. I'm of social media for some time. Keep the negativity going and keep the trolling going while I'm not listening," she wrote.

 

...
Tags: pawan kalyan, pawan kalyan birthday wish, nikesha patel, chiranjeevi, ram charan, trolled
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Kristen Stewart. (Photo courtesy: instagram/ @kristenstewart__)

Kristen Stewart was told she 'might get Marvel movie' if she hides sexuality

Team RealShit.

Here's everything you need to know about YouTube sensation 'RealShit'

Foo Jian Chuan.

Meet Jayefunk - the talented musician who’s topping charts worldwide

Nishu Gupta.

Incredible journey of Nishu Gupta in becoming a successful fashion icon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kristen Stewart was told she 'might get Marvel movie' if she hides sexuality

Kristen Stewart. (Photo courtesy: instagram/ @kristenstewart__)
 

Karnataka: In memory of fountain pen era, carpenter creates a 250 kg replica

Talking about his passion for wooden pens, Achar said, 'Fourteen years ago, I started to work on making wooden pens of different sizes.' (Photo: ANI)
 

New Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities: Report

The EIU said decline in Mumbai's rank was mainly due to a downgrade in its culture score, while New Delhi has fallen in the index because of downgrades to its culture and environment score as well as fall in the stability score owing to rising crime rates. (Photo File)
 

Toyota Yaris gets more affordable, now starts at Rs 8.65 lakh

Yaris still a petrol-only sedan with choice of both 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT.
 

Watch: PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East

Ships built at the Zvezda shipyard ‘will be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India,’ President Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Tass news agency. (Photo: ANI)
 

Nick Jonas reacts to troll against wife Priyanka Chopra for mentioning his wrong age

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/ priyankachopra)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Pieter Hein gets on 'Action!'

Pieter Hein

Ramya Krishnan gets a thumbs-up

Ramya Krishnan

Samantha in P V Sindhu biopic?

Samantha

Pranitha Subhash: Discovering herself in Bollywood

Pranitha Subhash

Avika goes gory

The actress plays a ghost in the horror–comedy, and her first look, which was released on Monday, is terrifying! Starring Ashwin Babu, the Ohmkar-directorial is the third instalment in the successful Raju Gari Gadhi franchise.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham