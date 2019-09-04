Pawan Kalyan’s co-star trolled for using controversial hashtags in B'day wish for him

Mumbai: Popular Telugu star Pawan Kalyan has recently turned 49 and fans have poured a lot of wishes for the power star. Right from Chiranjeevi to Ram Charan, many Tollywood actors wished the actor on his special. However, one wish which caught everyone's attention was by actress Nikesha Patel.

Nikesha Patel, who featured opposite Pawan Kalyan in 'Komaram Puli' wished the actor on his birthday. She used multiple trending hashtags and unintentionally, she used one tag which was offensive and in no time, Pawan Kalayn fans trolled her.

Happy birthday @PawanKalyan #Pawanism #PawankalyanBirthday #Pawankalyan #happybirthdaypowerstar #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan hope I got the tags right this time! Social media gets too complicated. Dont know how you all keep up with it. pic.twitter.com/2c1e74mJRj — Nikesha Patel (@NikeshaPatel) September 2, 2019

Later, Nikesha apologised in soon after and wished Pawan Kalyan with a new post. In a series of tweets, she wrote, "My apologies after correction I had forgotten to delete sorry if anyone got hurt. Happy ganesha. #pspk #pawankalyan.”

My apologies after correction I had forgotten to delete sorry if anyone got hurt. Happy ganesha. #pspk #pawankalyan — Nikesha Patel (@NikeshaPatel) September 2, 2019

wish media and #pspk fans would calm down with the https://t.co/5zZUntXyA8 was trending and without noticing a spelling mistake I pressed. have no intentions on hurting #pawankalyan I repeat #PAWANKALYAN !!! He has all my love and respect. — Nikesha Patel (@NikeshaPatel) September 3, 2019

“And its idiots out there who create such trending hashtags and I get into trouble for it. I give up on social media. I'm of social media for some time. Keep the negativity going and keep the trolling going while I'm not listening," she wrote.