Hyderabad PVR booked for not starting 'Jumanji' screening on time

Mumbai: PVR Cinemas in Inorbit Mall in Madhapur, Hyderabad was booked for not starting 'Jumanji: The Next Level' show on time. Reportedly, the cinema delayed a movie show by 12 minutes.

Hence, Forum Against Corruption (FAC) filed a case against PVR Cinemas in Madhapur police under the Telangana Cinema Regulation Act. The Vice-president of FAC K Sai Teja, who filed the complaint told the Times Of India, "PVR played the movie 12 minutes later than the showtime mentioned on the ticket. Moviegoers’ time was wasted by running advertisements. It is an unfair trade practice and violation of the Telangana Cinema Regulation Act.”

Teja revealed that the movie was supposed to start at 1.55 pm but it didn't. "I was at the theatre on December 30 but the advertisements were shown for 15 minutes,” said Teja. He also produced the movie ticket as evidence.