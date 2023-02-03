  
Noted director K. Viswanath dead

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 3, 2023, 1:15 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2023, 1:15 am IST
 director K. Viswanath. (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: Veteran film director Kalatapasvi K. Viswanath died here late on Thursday while undergoing treatment for age-related illnesses at a hospital here.

He was 92.

Known for his legendary films like Sankarabharanam, Swatimuthyam, Sagarasangamam and Sirivennela, Viswanath directed 50 films and was the honoured with the Padma Shri and the Dadasaheb Phalke award. He won five national awards and seven Nandi Awards.

Known for making films on range of human and social issues, he started his career as a director in 1951 as an assistant director in Patala Bhairavi. In his 50-year career, he made films on caste, disability, gender discrimination and misogyny. His last film as director was Subhapradam in 2010.

He worked with a range of top actors and actresses and his films were known for their music. He acted in a few films. The actor Chandra Mohan, and late singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and S.P. Sailaja are his cousins.

