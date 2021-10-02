Samantha Ruthprabhu and Naga Chaitanya confirm separtion

Amid speculations of trouble in marriage, Samantha Ruthprabhu and Naga Chaitanya have confirmed their separation. While multiple reports have been surfacing on the internet for over a month, the couple on Friday took to their social media accounts to announce that they have decided to 'part ways as husband and wife to pursue own paths'.

In a Instagram post, the actress shared a statement saying,

"To all our well wishers.

After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.

We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on

Thanking you for your support."

Naga Chaitanya shared the similar version of the statement on his social media handle.

While many report were making rounds about their speculated separtion, some had also suggested that the couple were planning to have kinds and extending their family.

34 year old Naga Chaitanya, the son of movie veteran Akkineni Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati, met Samantha, 34, on the sets of their 2010 film "Ye Maaya Chesave" and started dating soon after.

They got engaged in January 2017 and tied the knot in October the same year.

As actors, the couple had featured together in three more films --, "Manam", "Autonagar Surya" and "Majili".