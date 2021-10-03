Entertainment Tollywood 02 Oct 2021 Film producers draw ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Film producers draw flak for rift between government, industry

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 3, 2021, 2:54 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2021, 6:53 am IST
Pawan Kalyan questioned the AP government on how it could take control of private funds and personally target the minister
 Pawan Kalyan, while attending a function of the film ‘Republic’ starring actor Sai Dharam Tej recently in Hyderabad, slammed the AP government for its proposal to rope in AP Film Development Corporation to take up online sale of cinema tickets, at the request of the bigwigs in film industry itself, to address any lapses like tax evasion and hike in price, during sale of tickets in theatres. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: A section of Telugu film producers has drawn flak for triggering the recent public spat between the AP government and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on the proposed online sale of cinema tickets in the state.

Highly placed sources in Telugu film industry say that the role of some Telugu film producers should be suspected for provoking both the Jana Sena chief and also the minister for information and public relations Perni Venkata Ramaiaha for using abusive language targeting each other.

 

Pawan Kalyan, while attending a function of the film ‘Republic’ starring actor Sai Dharam Tej recently in Hyderabad, slammed the AP government for its proposal to rope in AP Film Development Corporation to take up online sale of cinema tickets, at the request of the bigwigs in film industry itself, to address any lapses like tax evasion and hike in price, during sale of tickets in theatres. He even questioned the AP government how it could take control of private funds and personally targeted the minister for information and public relations Perni Venkata Ramaiah.

 

In a counter reaction, Ramaiah and other ministers and a host of ruling YSR Congress leaders targeted the Jana Sena chief for his vitriolic remarks against the state government.

Sources say though the Jana Sena chief was supposed to say a few words about Sai Dharam Tej who was hospitalised after a road accident but he lost his cool and targeted the government on online sale of cinema tickets allegedly at the provocation of the film producers who attended the function. Subsequently, a delegation of film producers led by Dil Raju met Ramaiah and Pawan Kalyan separately in Vijayawada recently.

 

A senior functionary of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce said, “Nobody has invited the delegation of film producers either to talk to the minister or Pawan Kalyan. We wonder when both of them are targeting each other, the delegation met them not certainly to facilitate a compromise, given the fact that the public spat between the two further intensified. Our industry wants to know the purpose behind the meeting of film producers whether it is for the benefit of the industry or for their personal benefit.”

On the other hand, the Telugu film industry has appealed to the AP government to revise ticket rates in film theatres, permit 100 percent occupancy from the present 50 percent and allow screening of film for four shows in a day from the present three shows by giving relaxation of lockdown hours up to midnight from the present 11.00 pm.

 

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce vice president M. Rama Dasu said, “The state government has assured us to remit the sale proceeds of online cinema tickets back to us the next day and also has made it clear that it will not use such money, turning down all apprehensions on the issue.”

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


