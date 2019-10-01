Here's what Mahesh Babu feels ahead of the release of his films

Mumbai: Mahesh Babu is one of the sought after actors in the industry and his popularity is not just restricted pan India but is spread across the globe. He has been in business for a long time and a proof of it is his blockbuster films minting big on Box Office. However, when there is a film which is about to hit the theatres the actors go through multiple emotions.

Talking about the mood and the feeling which the actor goes through when he has a film up for a release he shares, "No matter how many years you work, no matter how many years are you there in the industry when your film is up for a release that excitement every actor feel that. If he says he is very cool and calm don't believe him, don't ever believe him because I think you know there are so many aspects which go into a film, there are so many people who work for a film, there are so many experiences you have of the film that you want that film to work from the bottom of your heart and when you know that you have a good film the excitement which goes into your whole system is something which I can't explain and you are waiting for that audience reaction. There are a lot of things happening and it's an amazing feeling."

Superstar Mahesh Babu is a show stealer and his fans, globally believe that with his charming personality and successes, he is the star they are rooting for! He has a huge fan base not just down South but nationally and internationally, beyond borders.

Mahesh Babu's 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to hit the theatres on Sankranti 2020 and the fans are looking forward to watching the star on the big screen.