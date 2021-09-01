Entertainment Tollywood 01 Sep 2021 ED puts Puri through ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

ED puts Puri through the mill in drug scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 1, 2021, 4:59 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 8:37 am IST
The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the prohibition and excise department in 2017 under the NDPS Act
Tollywood filmmaker Puri Jagannadh presented himself before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday. (Twitter)
 Tollywood filmmaker Puri Jagannadh presented himself before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Tollywood filmmaker Puri Jagannadh on Tuesday presented himself before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who are probing the alleged money laundering angle in the infamous drug scandal of 2017.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the prohibition and excise department in 2017 under the NDPS Act. The focus of the Central agency is on illegal financial transactions unlike the prohibition and excise department whose main concern is excessive drug abuse among the bigwigs of Tollywood.

 

It is learnt that Jagannadh was asked to submit financial transaction details from three bank accounts during 2015-17 to initiate the investigation into the fund trail. The ED is looking deeply into these transactions to find out if there were any discrepancies like unaccounted funds transfer, said sources.

The 10 hours of grilling by the Central investigation agency, as expected, was gruelling for the filmmaker. He faced a volley of questions regarding drugs sale, his stay abroad and funds transferred to foreign countries. The law enforcement agency is primarily dealing with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

 

Earlier, an RTI query by Forum for Good Governance revealed that around 62 people were questioned in the case, but only 12 cases have been registered and eight chargesheets filed by officials in the last five years.

Excise officials’ probe mainly revolved around how the kingpin of the drug racket - Calvin Mascarenhas - procured the drugs and with whom he was in contact apart from the travel history of him and his contacts. According to the excise officials, the persons who procured drugs and abused them are considered as 'victims' including Tollywood celebrities. However, with the ED entering the scene, their primary focus is on the money trail. All the persons who were summoned will be questioned on the same lines.

 

In 2017, the prohibition and excise department officials questioned some celebrities including actor Ravi Teja, director Puri Jagannath, actress Charmi Kaur, Tanish, Mumaith Khan, Navdeep, Subbaraju and Tarun. For many of them, the hair and nail samples were taken. Now the ED officials summoned mostly the same persons and added two names — Rakul Preet Singh and Rana Daggubati.

...
Tags: director puri jagannadh, rakul preet singh, rana daggubati, charmi kaur, tanish, mumaith khan, navdeep, subbaraju, tarun, puri jagannath, ravi teja, tollywood celebrities, calvin mascarenhas, rti query, prevention of money laundering act, pmla, ndps act, enforcement directorate, ed
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 01 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Entertainment

Mahesh Narayanan (Twitter)

'Malik' director Mahesh Narayanan to make Bollywood debut with 'Phantom Hospital'

Deepika will not only star in the movie but also produce it through her banner Ka Productions. (Photo: Twitter/File)

Deepika Padukone signs her second Hollywood film

Director Puri Jagannadh. (Photo: ANI)

Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh reaches ED office in connection with drug case

Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh (Image credit: Social media)

Accused in drug case, Tollywood celebs to feel ED heat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Missing Star: Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun

Chiranjeevi’s warning to top producers

The producer guild that includes Suresh Babu, Damodara Prasad, Yarlagadda Supriya, Vamsi, Pramod, Dil Raju, actor Nagarjuna, directors Koratala Siva, VV Vinayak, and many others attended the meeting at Chiranjeevi’s house. (By arrangement)

Chiranjeevi dines with Kapil Dev

KapiL Dev, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha

Watch: Mahesh Babu unveils title of Chiranjeevi's next film on Megastar's birthday

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter on Sunday and shared an announcement teaser of the film's title. (Screengrab from the video./ Twitter)

Rahul Ravindran-Chinmayi play reel-life couple

Rahul Ravindran and Chinmayi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->