Chiranjeevi's look from 'Bhola Shankar' unveiled on Mahashivratri

ANI
Published Mar 1, 2022, 11:04 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2022, 11:04 am IST
Taking to Instagram, Chiranjeevi dropped a motion poster in which he can be seen sitting on the bumper of a jeep
 Chiranjeevi's stylish avatar has left netizens in awe of him. (Photo: Twitter/@KChiruTweets)

Mumbai: The wait is finally over! On the occasion of Mahashivratri, superstar Chiranjeevi treated fans by unveiling his look from the upcoming film 'Bhola Shankar'.

Taking to Instagram, Chiranjeevi dropped a motion poster in which he can be seen sitting on the bumper of a jeep. We can also spot him wearing a chain designed with an emblem of Lord Shiva's trident.

 


"Happy #MahaSivaratri to All Here goes the #VibeOfBHOLAA," he captioned the post.

Chiranjeevi's stylish avatar has left netizens in awe of him.

"So cool," a fan commented.

"Killer look. Can't wait for the movie," another one wrote.

Bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, the film also stars Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh. It will be out in theatres this year.

...
