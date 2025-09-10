 Top
Home » Entertainment

Tollywood Stars Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Welcome Baby Boy

Entertainment
DC Web Desk
10 Sept 2025 2:06 PM IST

Varun and Lavanya tied the knot in November 2023

Tollywood Stars Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Welcome Baby Boy
x
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi (Photo: Instagram)

Tollywood power couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi welcomed their first child, a baby boy at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday, sources said.

Varun and Lavanya tied the knot in November 2023 in Tuscany and made their pregnancy public with a joint Instagram post on May 6, 2025.

"Life’s most beautiful role yet — coming soon" the pair captioned the post.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
tollywood news lavanya tripathi varun tej 
India 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X