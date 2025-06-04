 Top
Tollywood Stars Roar For RCB's Maiden IPL Title

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
4 Jun 2025 10:29 AM IST

Tollywood celebrities are abuzz with excitement following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's historic IPL 2025 triumph.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (C), along with his former teammates AB de Villiers (centre R) and Chris Gayle (centre L), celebrates with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 4, 2025. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) /

Tollywood celebrities are abuzz with excitement following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's historic IPL 2025 triumph. Stars like Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda took to social media, showering praise on the team for ending their 18-year wait for the coveted trophy.

The victory has clearly resonated deeply within the film fraternity.

One of those viral posts is of Bunny's son, Allu Ayaan, expressing great delight in the victory. In this section, we bring you their exciting posts.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
IPL 2025 allu arjun Vijay Deverakonda virat kohli 
India 
