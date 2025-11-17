Tollywood Goes 3D! New format Promises Next-Level Visual Spectacles

The makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film, Akhanda 2, have announced that the semi-devotional action saga will be released in 3D format, aiming to deliver a sharper, more immersive, and visually richer experience for fans worldwide. “It will indeed be Balakrishna’s maiden film to release in 3D,” says producer Ram Achanta, adding that the decision was part of the plan from the very beginning. “Since it is an action-packed and visually stunning film, we wanted to add more depth to the imagery. The 3D experience will surely enthrall fans across the globe.”



The makers plan to release a mix of 2D and 3D prints in major cities. “Roughly 20% of the prints will be in 3D, giving audiences a new and enhanced theatrical experience,” Achanta says.



Tollywood has recently witnessed a renewed push for 3D presentations. Big-ticket films such as Pushpa, Kalki 2898 AD, Adipurush and Kanguva were partially released in the format, offering additional thrills in select centres. “3D has definitely made a comeback. Star-studded films are using it to amplify larger-than-life sequences. Usually, it releases in about 80 to 100 screens, and audiences gladly pick up their 3D spectacles to enjoy the ride,” Achanta explains. He describes it as a significant technical value addition that helps draw more viewers to cinemas.



Director Hemanth Madhukar recalls his first brush with 3D cinema through the 1984 classic My Dear Kuttichathan. “It was a wonderful experience—objects seemed to fly around, and hands or sticks appeared to protrude from the screen, offering new thrills,” he says.



Twenty-five years later, he gained firsthand experience working with Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt on the 2011 supernatural thriller Haunted 3D. “Horror in 3D was a unique experiment, and audiences loved it,” he says. Bhatt later encouraged Madhukar to make his own spooky film, Mumbai 125 KM, which clicked at the box office in 2014.



Madhukar also shares some amusing anecdotes about Ram Gopal Varma’s experiments with the format. “I had a 3D Handycam for test shoots. One day, RGV saw it on my set, asked about it, and took it away. Two days later, he called me to show a 3D film he shot in just 24 hours—but it was hurried and shabby,” he laughs. Varma eventually made Bhoot in 3D, which worked well, before the format faded again.



Explaining why 3D lost momentum, Madhukar says the filmmaking process itself was challenging. “Making a film in 3D is extremely tedious. A stereographer sits right beside you, constantly advising on camera angles and shot divisions. It feels like your creative freedom is being curtailed.”

Another producer points out that filmmakers like Sukumar, Nag Ashwin, Om Raut, and Boyapati Srinu have helped revive interest in the format. “Nowadays, nobody shoots entirely in 3D. They make a regular 2D film first and then convert it into 3D, barring a few portions,” he concludes.