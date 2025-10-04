Tollywood Following Bollywood’s Star Couple Trend, Says Lagadapati Sridhar

With hotshot stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly getting engaged on October 3 at Vijay’s residence in a low-key ceremony attended by close family members, the buzz in film circles is palpable. The much-loved pair is expected to share pictures from their private celebration on social media soon.



Reacting to the news, noted producer Lagadapati Sridhar said, “We should give stars their own space and let them do things their way instead of expecting them to make everything public.”

On reports that the star couple plans to marry in February, he added, “I wish them all the best. Lovers turning into couples is a beautiful thing, and they’re following a new trend.”

Sridhar pointed out that the phenomenon of co-stars becoming real-life couples started in Bollywood. “It began with legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena, Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Ritesh-Genelia, and continued with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Bollywood has always been ahead when it comes to star couples, but now this trend is catching up in Tollywood as well,” he explained. “Recent weddings like Varun Tej–Lavanya Tripathi and Naga Chaitanya–Sobhita Dhulipala show that it’s becoming familiar and less surprising to audiences.”



When asked if on-screen chemistry often translates into real-life romance, Sridhar agreed it was possible. “Vijay and Rashmika complemented each other beautifully in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and audiences loved their pairing. Sometimes, on-screen chemistry spills into real life — especially when both understand each other well and realize they’re made for one another. Love cannot be predicted; it just happens when two people share similar tastes and values,” he observed.



He added that relationships between actors often have advantages. “Actors marrying actors makes sense — they understand each other’s pressures and schedules. That mutual understanding helps them adjust better compared to partners outside the industry,” Sridhar noted.



Praising Vijay Deverakonda’s meteoric rise, the producer said, “He started with theatre and small roles before achieving stardom with Arjun Reddy. He reached dizzying heights purely through talent and hard work, carving a niche in Tollywood with a massive youth following. Aspiring actors should learn from him — success doesn’t require a film background if you’re focused and determined.”



Recalling his encounter with Rashmika Mandanna during the shoot of Naa Peru Surya with Allu Arjun, Sridhar shared a charming anecdote: “When I met Rashmika, her mother told me that on the day she was born, their doctor said, ‘A superstar is born.’ She’s lived up to that prophecy — excelling in Tollywood, Kollywood, and now Bollywood with her acting and dancing skills, achieving an enviable position.