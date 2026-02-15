Tollywood Divas Ring In Valentine's Day In Style

Love was in the air as several Tollywood divas shared special moments and stunning looks this Valentine’s Day. From romantic beach posts to elegant sarees and bold party outfits, each actress brought her own charm to the celebration, making social media glow with glamour and grace.

Lavanya Tripati and Varun Tej melted hearts with their sweet post together. They shared a romantic picture and captioned it, “Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️ Thank you for standing by me through every high and low and always lifting me up when I’m down. I’m so lucky to have you!” Lavanya looked fresh and radiant in a soft white dress with delicate blue prints, while Varun kept it casual in a light shirt. The beach backdrop and their candid moment made it feel warm and personal.





Hebah Patel chose a traditional route for the day. She wore a beautiful ethnic outfit that highlighted her elegance. With neatly styled hair, statement earrings, and subtle makeup, she looked graceful and festive. The rich colors of her attire and her calm pose gave major classic heroine vibes.













Bhagyashree Borse turned up the heat with a bold post-party selfie. She wore a black sleeveless dress with a thigh-high slit, showing off a confident and glamorous side. Taking a mirror selfie, she kept her hair open and makeup sharp, giving full-on party queen energy. The fitted silhouette and sleek styling made her look edgy and modern.





















Keerthy Suresh embraced festive romance in a bright red saree paired with a green blouse. The rich gold border of the saree, along with a traditional choker and matching earrings, elevated her look. Standing in natural sunlight, she looked radiant and elegant. The red and green combination gave a timeless South Indian festive feel, perfect for celebrating love.







